Bessemer Securities LLC Acquires 72,726 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,797.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,726 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.7% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $92.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $144.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

