B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Receives $15.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BGS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $872.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 0.46. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $31.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

