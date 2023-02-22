B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Receives $15.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.70.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BGS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
B&G Foods Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $872.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 0.46. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $31.62.
B&G Foods Company Profile
B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.
