Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Receives $661.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $664.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $468.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.51. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $651.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The firm had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.