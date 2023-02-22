BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives $58.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.88.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance
BTAI opened at $31.86 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $34.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $892.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Insider Transactions at BioXcel Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of BioXcel Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $142,000. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BioXcel Therapeutics
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The firm offers IGALMI, a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder in adults.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.