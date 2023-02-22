BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives $58.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2023

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAIGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

BTAI opened at $31.86 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $34.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $892.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at BioXcel Therapeutics

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $583,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,564.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BioXcel Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $142,000. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The firm offers IGALMI, a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder in adults.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.