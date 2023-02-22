BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives $58.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

BTAI opened at $31.86 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $34.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $892.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $583,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,564.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 105,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $142,000. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The firm offers IGALMI, a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder in adults.

