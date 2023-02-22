Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($0.96) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Breedon Group Stock Performance

Shares of BREE stock opened at GBX 70.10 ($0.84) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Breedon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.70 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 87.40 ($1.05). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.11. The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,168.33.

Insider Transactions at Breedon Group

About Breedon Group

In related news, insider Carol Hui purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £14,200 ($17,100.19).

(Get Rating)

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

Featured Articles

