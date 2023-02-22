Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $79.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.14.

BFAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $78.93 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $140.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

