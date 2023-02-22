Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Simon Litherland Buys 18 Shares of Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Simon Litherland acquired 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 819 ($9.86) per share, with a total value of £147.42 ($177.53).

Simon Litherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Simon Litherland purchased 19 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 785 ($9.45) per share, for a total transaction of £149.15 ($179.61).

On Monday, December 19th, Simon Litherland acquired 19 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 797 ($9.60) per share, with a total value of £151.43 ($182.36).

On Monday, December 5th, Simon Litherland sold 9,546 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 811 ($9.77), for a total value of £77,418.06 ($93,229.84).

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 818 ($9.85) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,543.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71. Britvic plc has a 1 year low of GBX 697.50 ($8.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 875.50 ($10.54). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 785.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 778.51.

Several brokerages have commented on BVIC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.00) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 935 ($11.26) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.44) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 968.57 ($11.66).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

