Brokerages Set Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) PT at $185.21

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 24,288.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,197,000 after acquiring an additional 164,677 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $160.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.21 and a 200 day moving average of $144.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.