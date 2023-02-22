Brokerages Set Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) PT at C$8.41

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

TSE BTE opened at C$5.55 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.82 and a 52 week high of C$9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.40.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

