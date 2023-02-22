Brokerages Set Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Target Price at $104.36

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $65,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,804.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 382.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after buying an additional 5,672,587 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,519,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,998 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 299.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,134,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,675,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,300.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,642 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TECH opened at $73.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.37. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $113.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.88%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

