Brokerages Set EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) PT at $51.21

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.21.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EPR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

EPR Properties Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE EPR opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.67. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $56.38.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.98%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in EPR Properties by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 200,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 101,351 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in EPR Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Articles

