Brokerages Set EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) PT at $51.21

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.21.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EPR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th.
EPR Properties Stock Down 1.6 %
NYSE EPR opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.67. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $56.38.
EPR Properties Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in EPR Properties by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 200,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 101,351 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in EPR Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.
About EPR Properties
EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EPR Properties (EPR)
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.