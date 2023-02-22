Brokerages Set Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Target Price at $25.29

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $289,343.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 778,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,609.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 568,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 81,388 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 34,217 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRG opened at $21.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -306.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,371.43%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

