Brokerages Set Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Target Price at $12.43

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.43.
PTVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Pactiv Evergreen Stock Down 4.1 %
NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $10.85 on Friday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.
Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.
