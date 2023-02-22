Brokerages Set Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Target Price at $12.43

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2023

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVEGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

PTVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $10.85 on Friday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTVE. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 18.3% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 17.7% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.