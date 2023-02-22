Brokerages Set Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Target Price at $12.43

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

PTVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $10.85 on Friday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTVE. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 18.3% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 17.7% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

