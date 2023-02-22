Brokerages Set Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) PT at $46.38

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAXPY. Bank of America lowered shares of Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sampo Oyj from €52.00 ($55.32) to €50.00 ($53.19) in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Sampo Oyj Stock Performance

Sampo Oyj stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

