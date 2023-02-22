Brokerages Set Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) PT at $17.30

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.36.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, December 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEM. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stem during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stem by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Stem during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 52.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STEM stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.23. Stem has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.14.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

