Brokerages Set THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Target Price at C$61.00

THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of THG from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

THG Stock Performance

Shares of THG stock opened at C$0.69 on Friday. THG has a fifty-two week low of C$0.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.62.

About THG

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

