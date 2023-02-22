Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bruker were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 86.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 29,298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Bruker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Bruker by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $62,867.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $62,867.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Bruker to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $71.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $76.81.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.68 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.05%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

