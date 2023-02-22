Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 177.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Camping World were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Camping World by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

Camping World Stock Performance

Camping World Company Profile

Shares of CWH opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average is $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.