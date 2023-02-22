Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 92.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 352,668 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,369,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,474,000 after buying an additional 14,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 504.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 1.1 %

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

CP stock opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.29. The firm has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.