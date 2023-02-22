Capco Asset Management LLC Has $31.49 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capco Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,227 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 10.6% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,074,064,000 after purchasing an additional 784,656 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,306,701,000 after purchasing an additional 939,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after purchasing an additional 766,487 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim cut Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.26.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,795 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.43. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

