Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,771 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.3% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 4.7% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,297 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,347,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 42.1% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 11.6% during the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 71,107 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,561,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 17.5% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,073,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $246,546,000 after buying an additional 159,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.67 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.43.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.26.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,795. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.