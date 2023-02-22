Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives $111.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Celsius by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 437.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CELH opened at $86.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.31. Celsius has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $122.24. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 1.84.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

