Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.6% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Apple by 53.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after buying an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Apple Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

