Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.6% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 53.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.74 and a 200 day moving average of $147.43. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

