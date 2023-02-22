Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Chanderpreet Duggal Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Chanderpreet Duggal acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($18,786.13).

Centrica Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Centrica stock opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.25) on Wednesday. Centrica plc has a twelve month low of GBX 65.78 ($0.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 106.15 ($1.28). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 96.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 86.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,035.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Centrica Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.00. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.93) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.32) to GBX 118 ($1.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.57) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 132 ($1.59).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

