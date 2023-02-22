Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Chanderpreet Duggal Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Chanderpreet Duggal acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($18,786.13).
Centrica Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Centrica stock opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.25) on Wednesday. Centrica plc has a twelve month low of GBX 65.78 ($0.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 106.15 ($1.28). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 96.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 86.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,035.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.20.
Centrica Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.00. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
