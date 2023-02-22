Childress Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.0% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,207,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,275,605,000 after purchasing an additional 372,518 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 230.9% during the third quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 17,198 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 688,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $95,177,000 after buying an additional 12,907 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 115,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,978,000 after buying an additional 55,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 54,965 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $148.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

