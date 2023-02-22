Christopher Lyon Sells 6,556 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,556 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $229,722.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 152,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Christopher Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 1st, Christopher Lyon sold 1,838 shares of Model N stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $71,461.44.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Christopher Lyon sold 10,811 shares of Model N stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $401,412.43.
Model N Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Model N by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,441,000 after acquiring an additional 46,615 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,345,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,152,000 after acquiring an additional 25,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Model N by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,455,000 after acquiring an additional 123,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 5.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,539,000 after acquiring an additional 44,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Model N to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
Model N Company Profile
Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.
