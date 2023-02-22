Christopher Lyon Sells 6,556 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,556 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $229,722.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 152,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Christopher Lyon sold 1,838 shares of Model N stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $71,461.44.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Christopher Lyon sold 10,811 shares of Model N stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $401,412.43.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Model N by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,441,000 after acquiring an additional 46,615 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,345,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,152,000 after acquiring an additional 25,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Model N by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,455,000 after acquiring an additional 123,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 5.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,539,000 after acquiring an additional 44,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Model N to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

