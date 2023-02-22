Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.49% of Church & Dwight worth $85,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,598 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7,793.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after purchasing an additional 412,271 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,400,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,399,000 after acquiring an additional 405,360 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,601,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,028,000 after acquiring an additional 300,049 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 480.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 313,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,062,000 after acquiring an additional 259,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.3 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.72. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.81.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

