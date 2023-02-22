Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRUS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $101.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.06. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $108.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,991.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $249,682.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $101,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,991.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,322,371. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.