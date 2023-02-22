Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Insider Sells $149,771.50 in Stock

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Citigroup Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE C opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average is $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on C. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

