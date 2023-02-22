Citigroup Upgrades Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) to “Buy”

Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Alpha Services and Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALBKY opened at $0.34 on Monday. Alpha Services and has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.

About Alpha Services and

(Get Rating)

Alpha Services & Holdings SA engages in the banking business. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, Southern Eastern Europe, and Other. The Retail Banking segment includes all individuals, professionals, small and very small companies operating in Greece and abroad, except from South-Eastern Europe countries.

