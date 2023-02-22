Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) to Buyback $1.15 billion in Stock

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, February 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CFG opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $53.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.