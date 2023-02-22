Clean Harbors (CLH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLHGet Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 1.1 %

CLH opened at $133.31 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.23 and a 200-day moving average of $119.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 16,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,903,772.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,738.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,790 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,014,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,325,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,892,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,237,000 after purchasing an additional 171,052 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 616,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,333,000 after purchasing an additional 152,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,655,000 after purchasing an additional 130,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Earnings History for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

