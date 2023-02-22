Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,916 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 12,212.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 300,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,401,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,694,101.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Down 8.6 %

CCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $804.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.51. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through following segments: Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.