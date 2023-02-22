CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,279 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in CNX Resources by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNX opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.26. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.19 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

