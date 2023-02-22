CNX Resources Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,058 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 221% compared to the average daily volume of 953 put options.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.26. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.19 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNX Resources

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNX. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho began coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,004,000 after purchasing an additional 61,682 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,304,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,805,000 after acquiring an additional 741,124 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

Further Reading

