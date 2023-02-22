CNX Resources Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,058 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 221% compared to the average daily volume of 953 put options.
CNX Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.26. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87.
CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.19 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,004,000 after purchasing an additional 61,682 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,304,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,805,000 after acquiring an additional 741,124 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.
