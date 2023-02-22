Coats Group (LON:COA) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Coats Group (LON:COAGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 90 ($1.08) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:COA opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.89) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.35. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,470.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.66. Coats Group has a 52-week low of GBX 50.30 ($0.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 82.40 ($0.99).

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

