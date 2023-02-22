Coats Group (LON:COA) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Coats Group (LON:COA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 90 ($1.08) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Coats Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of LON:COA opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.89) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.35. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,470.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.66. Coats Group has a 52-week low of GBX 50.30 ($0.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 82.40 ($0.99).
About Coats Group
