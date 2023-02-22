Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.