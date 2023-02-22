Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 342.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1,084.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

COLM opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $98.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.21.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on COLM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

