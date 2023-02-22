Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 27.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCO opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

