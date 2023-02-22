Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives $9.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRZBY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €8.00 ($8.51) to €9.00 ($9.57) in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €9.30 ($9.89) to €9.80 ($10.43) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €7.00 ($7.45) to €9.50 ($10.11) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €7.50 ($7.98) to €8.00 ($8.51) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €11.00 ($11.70) to €12.00 ($12.77) in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $11.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $12.27.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

