Comparing Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) & BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) and Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.7% of BlackRock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of BlackRock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlackRock and Northern Star Investment Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock $17.87 billion 5.85 $5.18 billion $33.95 20.49 Northern Star Investment Corp. II N/A N/A $3.15 million N/A N/A

Profitability

BlackRock has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Star Investment Corp. II.

This table compares BlackRock and Northern Star Investment Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock 28.97% 14.43% 4.20% Northern Star Investment Corp. II N/A -113.97% 5.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BlackRock and Northern Star Investment Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock 0 6 7 0 2.54 Northern Star Investment Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

BlackRock currently has a consensus target price of $738.80, indicating a potential upside of 6.19%. Given BlackRock’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BlackRock is more favorable than Northern Star Investment Corp. II.

Risk and Volatility

BlackRock has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BlackRock beats Northern Star Investment Corp. II on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc. engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L. Schlosstein, Susan L. Wagner, Robert Steven Kapito, Laurence Douglas Fink, and Barbara G. Novick in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

