Comparing Plaza Retail REIT (PAZRF) & Its Peers

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) is one of 328 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Plaza Retail REIT to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plaza Retail REIT and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A 5.60 Plaza Retail REIT Competitors $846.97 million $147.33 million 15.92

Plaza Retail REIT’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Plaza Retail REIT. Plaza Retail REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Plaza Retail REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Plaza Retail REIT pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out 144.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Plaza Retail REIT is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

22.2% of Plaza Retail REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Plaza Retail REIT and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plaza Retail REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 Plaza Retail REIT Competitors 2313 12015 13397 309 2.42

Plaza Retail REIT presently has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 32.42%. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 15.55%. Given Plaza Retail REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Plaza Retail REIT is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Plaza Retail REIT and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A Plaza Retail REIT Competitors 14.74% -80.24% 2.40%

Summary

Plaza Retail REIT competitors beat Plaza Retail REIT on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

