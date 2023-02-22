Comparing Plaza Retail REIT (PAZRF) & Its Peers

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) is one of 328 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Plaza Retail REIT to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Plaza Retail REIT and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Plaza Retail REIT
|N/A
|N/A
|5.60
|Plaza Retail REIT Competitors
|$846.97 million
|$147.33 million
|15.92
Plaza Retail REIT’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Plaza Retail REIT. Plaza Retail REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Dividends
Insider and Institutional Ownership
22.2% of Plaza Retail REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Plaza Retail REIT and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Plaza Retail REIT
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|Plaza Retail REIT Competitors
|2313
|12015
|13397
|309
|2.42
Plaza Retail REIT presently has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 32.42%. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 15.55%. Given Plaza Retail REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Plaza Retail REIT is more favorable than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares Plaza Retail REIT and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Plaza Retail REIT
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Plaza Retail REIT Competitors
|14.74%
|-80.24%
|2.40%
Summary
Plaza Retail REIT competitors beat Plaza Retail REIT on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile
Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.
