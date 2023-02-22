Contrasting mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) & SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET)

mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

mCloud Technologies has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get mCloud Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares mCloud Technologies and SharpLink Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mCloud Technologies -1.66% N/A -14.38% SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mCloud Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for mCloud Technologies and SharpLink Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

mCloud Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 141.62%. Given mCloud Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe mCloud Technologies is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares mCloud Technologies and SharpLink Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio mCloud Technologies $20.42 million 0.74 -$35.37 million ($0.10) -9.31 SharpLink Gaming $4.15 million 2.47 -$55.64 million N/A N/A

mCloud Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than SharpLink Gaming.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of mCloud Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of mCloud Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SharpLink Gaming beats mCloud Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About mCloud Technologies

(Get Rating)

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers. IoT sensors bring data from connected assets into the cloud, where AI and analytics are applied to maximize their performance.

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada with offices worldwide, the mCloud family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to customers, all integrated into AssetCare. With over 100 blue-chip customers and more than 63,000 assets connected in thousands of locations worldwide, mCloud is changing the way energy assets are managed.

About SharpLink Gaming

(Get Rating)

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm operates through the following segments: Affiliate Marketing Services (United States), Sports Gaming Client Services, Enterprise TEM, and Affiliate Marketing Services (International). The Affiliate Marketing Services (United States) segment collects information on potential U.S. domiciled sports bettors, connects them with contextual sports betting content, and converts them to paying sports betting customers. The Sports Gaming Client Services segment provides its clients with development, hosting, operations, maintenance and service of free-to-play games and contests. The Enterprise TEM segment is a global provider of solutions for telecommunications expense management, enterprise mobility management, call usage and accounting software. The Affiliate Marketing Services (International) segment is an iGaming and affiliate marketing network, focused on delivering quality traffic and player acquisitions, retention and conversions to global iGaming operator partner

Receive News & Ratings for mCloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mCloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.