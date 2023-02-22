Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CORT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.55. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.75.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

