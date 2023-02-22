Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,514 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Coursera worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Coursera by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Coursera by 14.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Coursera by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COUR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Coursera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

NYSE:COUR opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.68.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

