Critical Analysis: BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) & SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) and BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of SeaChange International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of BlackBerry shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of SeaChange International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BlackBerry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SeaChange International and BlackBerry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaChange International 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackBerry 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

SeaChange International has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackBerry has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SeaChange International and BlackBerry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaChange International $27.31 million 0.80 -$7.43 million ($0.29) -1.50 BlackBerry $718.00 million 3.16 $12.00 million ($0.56) -6.96

BlackBerry has higher revenue and earnings than SeaChange International. BlackBerry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaChange International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SeaChange International and BlackBerry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaChange International -47.29% -14.28% -10.77% BlackBerry -13.77% -7.84% -4.58%

Summary

BlackBerry beats SeaChange International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc. engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services. The company was founded by William C. Styslinger III on July 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. The company was founded by Michael Lazaridis, James Laurence Balsillie, and Douglas E. Fregin on March 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

