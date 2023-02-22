Curi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12,498 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3,172.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $143.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

