CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $421,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,966.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,896.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,737,521,000 after purchasing an additional 27,045,038 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,736.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986,989 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,189 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,863.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,524,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,863,000 after buying an additional 15,682,616 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,152.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,440,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,318,000 after buying an additional 12,843,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $92.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

