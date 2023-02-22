Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,355 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dana were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 19.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,798,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,580,000 after acquiring an additional 932,632 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 9.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after buying an additional 316,466 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 38.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after buying an additional 181,835 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after buying an additional 60,025 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 41.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 49,268 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dana

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $624,888.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,042.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dana Stock Down 17.6 %

Dana Announces Dividend

DAN opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. Dana Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.12 and a beta of 2.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Dana’s payout ratio is -160.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

